One Way Hamilton Could End Up Being Like The Marvel Movies, According To Christopher Jackson

Over the past few weeks, there's been one title that's been dominating the world of streaming: Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical is now available in its entirety on Disney+, allowing countless subscribers to be in the room where it happens. The principal cast's performances were filmed for posterity, including Christopher Jackson as George Washington. And now the actor has explained why Hamilton could end up having similarities to Marvel movies.
Hamilton has been a pop culture sensation since it opened on Broadway, although the Disney+ movie has made it even more accessible. And while the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth in the entertainment world, there isn't an obvious connection between the property and Hamilton. But actor Christopher Jackson recently described how he hopes Hamilton affects the future of the entertainment world, saying:
As with all things in this industry, there's an ebb and flow there, things can sort of run in seasons and I think we can go back and forth between the audience dictating what needs to be made, and the filmmaker saying: ‘You know what? This is a great idea. Let's run with it’. I've never been a great comic book fan, but I've seen all the Marvel movies because they're entertaining. At the end of the day, that’s what we're there for. I hope that there continues to be a platform for the movie musical and I hope that the genre itself can continue to grow.
Here comes the General. While Hamilton doesn't feature superheroes or thrilling action, Christopher Jackson has found one way he hopes the musical is similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Namely by inspiring change in the entertainment world in the form of more filmed stage productions. Enter the Broadway Cinematic Universe. BCU for life.
Christopher Jackson's comments to Irish Examiner show how much the Tony nominated actor has thought about Hamilton's ongoing legacy. While the show has won countless awards and accolades, the filmed performance has the potential to make change in its own way. Because just as Marvel movies entertain casual comic book fans, he's sure filmed Broadway musicals can have the same affect on theater newcomers.
Hamilton isn't the first filmed stage production, but its arguably the most popular. RENT's closing cast was filmed back in 2008, also featuring Hamilton's Renee Elise Goldsberry as Mimi. In fact, there's an entire streaming service called Broadway HD as a home for these types of projects. And it should be interesting to see if the popularity of Disney+'s Hamilton inspires more filmmakers to film live stage productions.
Christopher Jackson was with Hamilton since its inception, playing the part of George Washington through all iterations leading to the Broadway production. He also previously worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda on his first Broadway musical In the Heights, which is being adapted into film and set for a release next summer. He also provided the singing voice of Chief Tui in Disney's Moana.
