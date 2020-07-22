Now Channing Tatum, Or 'Potato Head', Has Come Up In Johnny Depp's Court Case

Leave a Comment
The celebrity reach of the Johnny Depp libel court case has been rather large in scope. Amber Heard was always going to be involved, of course, as the case hinged on whether or not The Sun was being accurate when it called Depp a “wife beater” following his marriage to the actress. However, the court case has also at least mentioned famous names such as Winona Ryder, James Franco, Paul Bettany, Vanessa Paradis, and now Channing Tatum and even Leonardo DiCaprio, aka “potato head” and “pumpkin head.”
Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard has claimed the actor was jealous of the male co-stars in Heard’s career. The actress alleges that Depp accused her of affairs with “each of my co-stars,” which is a long list including Eddie Redmayne, Kevin Costner, Jim Sturgess, Leonardo DiCaprio and, of course, Channing Tatum, whom Amber Heard starred in Magic Mike XXL with in 2015.
He would taunt me about it — especially when he was drunk or high — and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat. For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head,’ Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head’ and Jim ‘Turd’ Sturgess.
In the statement [via Page Six], the actress also accused Depp of being “very jealous.” The comments about Tatum and Sturgess would fit the timeline if accurate. Amber Heard starred in Magic Mike XXL in 2015, the same year the “hostage” situation she has described in Australia allegedly happened.
Jim Sturgess was her co-star in London Fields, the long-delayed movie that eventually saw the light of day in 2018, but had originally been expected to hit theaters in 2015 before legal issues complicated mattters. Billy Bob Thornton, Amber Heard’s other co-star in that movie, had already been mentioned in the allegations related to Johnny Depp’s finger-severing incident. (Depp definitely severed his finger, but stories about why and how vary.)
As for Leonardo DiCaprio, the two never starred in a film together. Meanwhile, James Franco had previously been brought into the court case after Johnny Depp alleged Amber Heard had called the actor “creepy” and “rapey.” So, there has been a lot of talk of other actors in Hollywood in this case, with the ultimate goal being for the court to hear arguments regarding whether or not The Sun’s characterization of Johnny Depp as a “wife beater” was accurate.
This isn’t the only court case Johnny Depp is involved in right now. The actor is also suing Amber Heard in the United States in a separate case about her coming out to talk about her abuser in public. That case has had an impact on The Sun libel case after text messages were divulged in the U.S. case but not the U.K. case. It’s all been very complicated, but we’ll keep you updated as this particular story continues to play out.