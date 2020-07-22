Now Channing Tatum, Or 'Potato Head', Has Come Up In Johnny Depp's Court Case

This isn’t the only court case Johnny Depp is involved in right now. The actor is also suing Amber Heard in the United States in a separate case about her coming out to talk about her abuser in public. That case has had an impact on The Sun libel case after text messages were divulged in the U.S. case but not the U.K. case. It’s all been very complicated, but we’ll keep you updated as this particular story continues to play out.