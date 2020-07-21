Looks Like Ana De Armas Got An Adorable New Dog To Walk With Ben Affleck

Leave a Comment
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been spending quite a bit of time together in 2020. Ever since their relationship became public thanks to an adorable post from the Knives Out star, we’ve seen the two seemingly get closer and closer while vacationing and spending time with Ben Affleck’s kids. They also spend a lot of time walking with their pets and Ana de Armas recently added another cutie into the mix.
If you already though Ben Affleck had a dog, you’d be right. In fact, they are a huge dog-loving family. Ben Affleck has dogs Hutch and Martha Stewart, a German Shepherd and a Labrador. Ana de Armas previously had a little dog named Elvis and now has added another tiny pup named Salsa into the mix. Take a look.
I mean there’s nothing more comforting than looking at photos of puppies all day, and Salsa is a particularly cute dog who favors sticking his or her little tongue out. The caption “welcome to the family” could simply refer to the little dog-friendly family Ana de Armas had carved our previously with herself and Elvis, but I’d be willing to bet Ben Affleck’s dogs are also included in this mix, as they often go walking together with their pets as a team.
Previously, when Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas went walking with the dogs, they brought his kids with Jennifer Garner along. Violet, Samuel and Seraphina have their own dog, a Golden Retriever named Birdie whom Ben Affleck originally brought into their lives back in 2015.
Unfortunately, that pup became a byproduct of his split with Jennifer Garner, but it's nice to know he gets to see the dog sometimes, even these days, as well. At the end of the day, I can’t iterate enough how much this family as a whole seems to love dogs.
Meanwhile, while in quarantine adoption rates for dogs and other pets have actually gone down as more and more pets have found forever homes. Waitlists for adopting pets have become a fairly usual norm, though this varies from place to place and shelter to shelter. So hearing that a celebrity has also jumped on this adoption trend while spending more time at home and less time working on movies is not a huge surprise.
Next up, you’ll be able to catch Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Deep Water, a movie they completed filming on prior to theaters shutting down and prior to their romance becoming public knowledge. Movie dates are constantly in flux, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as more info on the thriller’s release date is solidified, though it is expected to release in November of this year.