Looks Like Ana De Armas Got An Adorable New Dog To Walk With Ben Affleck

I mean there’s nothing more comforting than looking at photos of puppies all day, and Salsa is a particularly cute dog who favors sticking his or her little tongue out. The caption “welcome to the family” could simply refer to the little dog-friendly family Ana de Armas had carved our previously with herself and Elvis, but I’d be willing to bet Ben Affleck’s dogs are also included in this mix, as they often go walking together with their pets as a team.