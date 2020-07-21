That Time Mark Hamill Purposefully Revealed His Phone Number In Star Wars

This improvised, and may I say genius, move by Mark Hamill to include his phone number on film forever wasn’t the only time he improvised a line on set. When Mark Hamill wore the stormtrooper suit on the Death Star, he actually couldn’t see anything. So he said his famous line “I can’t see a thing in this helmet” to Harrison Ford when he thought they weren’t filming. George Lucas liked it and decided to let him keep saying it in additional takes.