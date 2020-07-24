Psycho And 11 Other Alfred Hitchcock Movies Available Streaming

Psycho (Peacock)

Psycho is probably Alfred Hitchcock’s most well-known movie, and one of his most beloved. This 1960 film follows Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), a seemingly normal hotel owner. Quickly, viewers learn that Norman might not be the good guy. The film also stars Janet Leigh as Marion Crane. Decades later, A&E brought Norman back to audiences with Bates Motel, starring Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore. Before that, there were sequels and a remake.

Psycho continues to find new forms because it’s a memorable and haunting story, and also a little relatable: “We all go a little mad sometimes.” Psycho stunned viewers and continues to make showering a daunting activity.

