Hamilton's Filming Team Apparently Offered To Clean Jonathan Groff's Spit Up For Disney+

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical Hamilton is currently dominating pop culture, as countless Disney+ subscribers have streamed the filmed stage show. Hamilton was recorded over the course of a week in 2016, before the principal actors began departing their roles for new opportunities. This includes Mindhunter and Frozen star Jonathan Groff, who played King George to hilarious results. When Hamilton was released, Groff went viral for how much spit he projected while singing in his signature British accent. And it turns out that we could have gotten an alternate version where the spit was removed.