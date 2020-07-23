Star Wars' John Boyega Clarifies Star Wars Retirement After Comment Goes Viral

Considering that The Rise of Skywalker only came out last December, and that upcoming Star Wars movies aren’t expected to tie into the Skywalker Saga, it’s hardly shocking that Finn, let alone Daisy Ridley’s Rey or Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron, won’t be returning to the big screen anytime soon. Sure, we might see these characters again in novels, comic books or video games, but as far as the actors reprising these roles in live-action, should that day come, I imagine it’ll be something similar to when Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford came back long after the Original Trilogy had ended, i.e. decades down the proverbial road.