Following Success of Jack Ryan, Michael B. Jordan's Tom Clancy Project Is Heading To Steaming

When Michael B. Jordan being tapped to play John Clark was made public in September 2018, it was noted that the actor would reprise the character in another movie. Now that Without Remorse is heading to Prime Video, it’s unclear what that means for the future of Jordan’s Clark. If Without Remorse gets a sequel, will Paramount still bankroll the production and have Prime Video distribute it, or will Amazon Studios tackle it solo? Or does the mere fact that Without Remorse is going to Prime Video put the kibosh on any sequel plans? Ideally we’ll get some answers in the near future.