Following Success of Jack Ryan, Michael B. Jordan's Tom Clancy Project Is Heading To Steaming

While Tom Clancy creation Jack Ryan was once quite comfortable in the theatrical world, in recent years, he’s been thriving in the streaming realm, with John Krasinski playing the character in Amazon’s Jack Ryan series. Now word’s come in that Michael B. Jordan’s own Clancy project, Without Remorse, is scrapping its theatrical release and also headed to Amazon.
Earlier this year, the plan was for Without Remorse, which sees Michael B. Jordan playing U.S. Navy Seal John Clark, to hit the big screen on September 18. However, due to the current health crisis, the movie was pushed to February 26, 2021 last month, but now it sounds like the movie won’t play in theaters at all. Instead, Variety reports that Amazon Studios is in final negotiations to buy Without Remorse from Paramount Pictures.
Should this deal go through, not only would Amazon Prime Video boast yet another Jack Ryan-related entry as part of its content lineup, it would give the streaming service its own action-adventure movie starring one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. And while Amazon Studios has released a fair amount of theatrical movies, Without Remorse is expected to premiere exclusively on Prime Video.
While Paramount is still keen on releasing some of its movies in theaters much later than anticipated, like A Quiet Place: Part II and Top Gun: Maverick, evidently the studio was more comfortable selling Without Remorse to Amazon rather than keep pushing it back. Still, if you’re a Tom Clancy fan, now there’s extra incentive to add Prime Video to your streaming subscriptions, assuming you weren’t paying for it already.
It should be noted that Without Remorse isn’t the first movie Paramount has sold to a streaming service this year, as Netflix acquired The Lovebirds and The Trial of the Chicago 7. These are just a few of the many movies that scrapped their theatrical releases this year in response to the pandemic, with the PVOD offerings including Trolls World Tour, Scoob! and The King of Staten Island.
When Michael B. Jordan being tapped to play John Clark was made public in September 2018, it was noted that the actor would reprise the character in another movie. Now that Without Remorse is heading to Prime Video, it’s unclear what that means for the future of Jordan’s Clark. If Without Remorse gets a sequel, will Paramount still bankroll the production and have Prime Video distribute it, or will Amazon Studios tackle it solo? Or does the mere fact that Without Remorse is going to Prime Video put the kibosh on any sequel plans? Ideally we’ll get some answers in the near future.
Without Remorse follows Michael B. Jordan’s John Clark (who has previously been played in movies by Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber) embarking on a mission to avenge his wife’s murder, only to find himself in a larger conspiracy. The cast also includes Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell and Jack Kesy, among others.
As of now, assuming this Amazon deal goes through, it hasn’t been revealed when Without Remorse will drop on Prime Video, but we here at CinemaBlend will let you know when that information comes in. For now, learn what movies are still expected to play in theaters later this year with our 2020 release schedule.