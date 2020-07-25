Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Are The Perfect Actors To Play Bill And Ted, And This Story Proves It

Hosted by Kevin Smith, the panel started by digging into the history of the series and its origins back in the 1980s, which was delivered with fun fact that the characters were initially created by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson as personas they themselves took on before deciding that Bill And Ted could be the heroes of their own movie. Unfortunately, they lost a fair bit of control over the project as it started to head towards production, and, as Solomon described, this led to them standing in a McDonalds shortly before principal photography complaining about their vision being screwed with. Said the writer,