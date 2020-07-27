Thor: Love And Thunder’s Natalie Portman Reveals When She Expects Filming To Start

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently on a stand still, as sets and theaters around the world were shut down amid global health concerns. As such, Phase Four's start was delayed and various projects have been set back. This includes Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster for the first time since The Dark World. And now the Oscar winning actress has revealed when she's expecting to film her return to the MCU.
Natalie Portman co-starred in the first two Thor movies as the title character's love interest Jane Portman. But she was noticeably absent throughout Phase Three, with the exception of a brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame's Time Heist thanks to archive footage. Fans have been eager for information regarding Love and Thunder's filming, as the entire MCU is in a state of flux. Portman recently revealed when production will begin, saying:
We’re shooting in Australia at the beginning of next year.
Well, this is exciting. While production on Thor: Love and Thunder was delayed in order to provide a safe environment for the cast and crew, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Because according to Natalie Portman herself, she'll be returning to the MCU when filming as Jane Foster in early 2021. Bring on Mighty Thor.
Natalie Portman's comments come from a recent Instagram TV video she did with Serena Williams. While chatting about their personal and professional lives, Williams eventually turned the conversation to Thor: Love and Thunder, and Portman's upcoming debut as Mighty Thor. And it looks like plans and development for the fourth Thor movie is going on despite the cast and crew's current isolation.
The Thor franchise was given new life thanks to Taika Waititi's direction in Thor: Ragnarok. While the threequel was noticeably missing Natalie Portman, it was a heightened and colorful adventure through space with a focus on comedy. Now Portman will be able to collaborate with Oscar winner Waititi in Love and Thunder, which will have a focus on romance and see Jane become Mighty Thor.
