Godzilla Vs. Kong Merchandise Reveals New Terrifying Titan

Godzilla vs. Kong is the next installment in Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ growing MonsterVerse, and fans are pumped to see the two iconic Titans finally come to blows. Of course, it’s also looking more and more likely that the two kaiju beasts will be joined by other iconic creatures when they return to the big screen. Most of these characters have been teased through leaked merchandise up to this point. Now, it seems another Titan has been revealed, and it may just be the most terrifying one yet.