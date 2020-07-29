Alita: Battle Angel Fans Are Going Nuts Over Jai Courtney’s New Motion Capture Photo

Now there’s the possibility that with Joe Manganiello and Jai Courtney sharing the DC Extended Universe in their respective resumes, this mocap shoot could be for something related to that realm. However, much like it wouldn’t exactly be necessary for Captain Boomerang to be mocapped on roller skates, Deathstroke isn’t the rollerblading type. So there’s three big possibilities here: either Courtney and Manganiello are doing motion capture for an Alita: Fallen Angel pitch reel, they’re doing some sort of work on a DCEU project to be announced, or they’re both working on projects that could be unrelated and unconnected to anything mentioned here.