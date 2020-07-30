After Soul, Disney And Pixar Have Already Announced Their Next Animated Blockbuster

We're still waiting to see Pixar's Soul after the film was delayed from its original June release date to November, but the forward progress of the industry can't slow down that much. This morning Pixar has finally given us a first look at the next Pixar feature film that will follow Soul. It's called Luca and it will follow a boy named Luca and tell the story of a summer he spends on the Italian Riviera. The film is set to release in theaters, something we now need to specify, in the summer of 2021.