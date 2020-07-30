Dwayne Johnson Shares ‘Quarantine Silver Blessings’ During Adorable Pool Day With His Kids

Leave a Comment
To say the least, the last few months have been tough. Millions are out of work, others have had to try working from home when that wasn't what they were doing before. Normal parts of our routine, like visiting restaurants, movie theaters, or theme parks, have been either entirely off-limits or drastically changed. It's a complete and utter mess. But for some, there is a silver lining. Dwayne Johnson is having fun spending more time with his kids than he would normally get.
The Rock shared an image to Instagram of him playing in the pool with his kids, with the hashtag "Quarantine Silver Linings." Because if you're going to be stuck at home, at least you have the chance to do some fun stuff like play with your kids.
Certainly, Dwayne Johnson and his kids look like they're having a great time. Under other circumstances, this would be a fun family picture of any normal summer day. It's just that, if this were a normal summer day, Johnson probably wouldn't be at home in the pool with his kids. He'd be off making a movie some place or promoting a movie that was coming out, or promoting his tequila brand or making a TV show or any of the dozens of things the man seems to have going on at any given moment.
Dwayne Johnson has largely kept the same schedule that he had when he was a professional wrestler, that keeps him on the road for most of the year. Frequently, he posts pictures to Instagram that show about to get on an airplane to leave one filming location to head to another. He seems to be perpetually working on something and between film and television and other projects he always has several irons in the fire.
That's not to say he never spends time with his family, but one has to assume that the last few months have been something quite unlike Dwayne Johnson's normal schedule. Production has stopped on the movie Red Notice with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds and other movies like Black Adam that have already been waiting in the wings for some time, will need to wait a bit longer for The Rock to get around to them.
This whole thing has been a mess, and certainly, not all of us get to spend fun days with our kids in the pool, either because we still have to work, we don't have a pool, or our kids drive us crazy. Still, it's nice to see somebody finding small pieces of joy in the insanity of the pandemic and the associated quarantine that most of us are still dealing with to one degree or another.