Liam Neeson Is A Bank Robber Looking For Revenge In Honest Thief Trailer

Not to mention, audiences who have recently discovered (or rediscovered) Anthony Ramos’ talent thanks to the Disney+ debut of Hamilton are going to love seeing him in action, alongside another action fixture, Jai Courtney. But seeing as how Ramos is a dirty agent who wants to retire Liam Neeson’s Honest Thief character for good, this is a particular duel people might want him to lose on the big screen. Honest Thief looks ready to kick all sorts of ass at the movies, and as it’s looking to hit theaters on October 9th, complete with a new and particular set of skills on public, violent display, the excitement couldn’t be more intense.