Dolph Lundgren Shared The Best Arnold Schwarzenegger Story On The Terminator Star’s Birthday

I’ve known Arnold since before I was in the film business. Met him on the set of Conan The Destroyer in 1983, when I was still a fighter and engineering student. Next time we met, I was training for Rocky IV, trying to get some sleep while my girlfriend Grace Jones was having the usual party at my house. There was a knock on my door at midnight and when I yelled: ’Who the hell is it?’ The response came: ‘It’s your trainer! I’m here to check your abs!’ When I opened the door, There he was - a big smile on his face, smoking a fat Cuban cigar.