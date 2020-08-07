Every James Wan Movie Including Aquaman, Ranked

7. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Going much further into the astral projection angle than its predecessor (much to its detriment, in my opinion), Insidious: Chapter 2 again concerns Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins as the Lambert family, as they learn even more about the backstory of the various ghosts (this time, we get one called “The Bride in Black”, which is kind of creepy) that continue to haunt them.

I know Insidious: Chapter 2 has its fans, but I just find it to be a much lesser movie that the original. This is not to discredit Wan, who still had enough tense scares to make it a worthwhile sequel. But when the original movie is so good, then the sequel has to be either better or at least somewhat on par. Unfortunately, it’s neither. But A-plus for effort.