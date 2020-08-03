Lenny Kravitz Wishes Jason Momoa Happy Birthday In Touching Post And Fans Can't Get Enough Of Their Big, Happy Family

Zoe Kravitz, known for her work in X-Men: First Class, Divergent, and Mad Max: Fury Road, will be joining her stepfather in the world of superheroes. It was announced recently that she would be playing Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Of course, Jason Momoa only had kind words for her, telling her “Your life’s going to change” and later said, “she’s beautiful, she’s talented, she’s going to kill it.”

