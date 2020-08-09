Creed: 12 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Michael B. Jordan Movie

The 2015 “rebootquel,” so to speak, saw Sylvester Stallone return to play the Italian Stallion a seventh time, but now as a mentor in the ring to Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan), the illegitimate son of Apollo Creed, his late rival-turned-friend played by Carl Weathers in the original film. Creed was met with much critical acclaim, impressive box office returns, and even earned Stallone an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win for his supporting role as Rocky Balboa, which almost did not happen.

Care to hear why Sly didn’t want a rematch and what convinced him to come back anyway? Learn about that and 11 other astounding bis of trivia from the set of Creed.