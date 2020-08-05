Ryan Reynolds Is Teaming Up With Into The Spider-Verse’s Lord And Miller For A Monster Comedy

Universal has been playing around with its fair share of monster-centric projects as of late, especially with various reimaginings of the Universal Monsters still in the works after the collapse of their failed Dark Universe. Now, a new project has surfaced on the Universal backlot, but this new monstrosity, entitled Everyday Parenting Tips, is very different from those more serious variants. Apparently Ryan Reynolds, and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are all teaming up for a comedy involving parental guidance during a monster uprising; and there’s some more amazing talent joining them as well.