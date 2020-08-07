How Wonder Woman’s Costume Was Changed For 1984

Leave a Comment
Like fellow DC Comics heroes Batman and Superman, while Wonder Woman has worn a variety of costumes over the decades, her classic look is pretty iconic. As such, Gal Gadot’s Diana appropriately wears a similar-looking costume in the DC Extended Universe, thought there were some tweaks made to the outfit for the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.
Here’s what costume designer Lindy Hemming recently had to say about how Diana’s Wonder Woman costume differs from what she’s wearing in action during Wonder Woman 1984:
When we did a suit for Wonder Woman, the first Wonder Woman, we made it slightly a different color, but we also changed quite a lot of the style lines because Patty [Jenkins] wanted to. And so we did, and of course there were multiple versions of the suit that had to be designed as well because in Michael Wilkinson's suit with Zack [Snyder], most of the work was studio work and she didn't really have to perform quite as much as she did in Wonder Woman one. So, obviously then we adapted a lot of things for Wonder Woman one, but by Wonder Woman two, Patty wanted in the same mood as the '80s mood of the film. She wanted the suit to have much more depth of redness and goldness. So we've put in really quite a lot of luscious, almost sweet, you feel like it's really delicious kind of a depth of color to it for the 1984.
When it comes to a superhero who appears in multiple movies, making changes to their costume often comes with the territory; just look at all of Captain America’s duds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the case of Wonder Woman 1984, as Lindy Hemming informed Comicbook.com, director Patty Jenkins wanted the costume’s colors to be more vibrant compared to how they looked in Wonder Woman.
That makes sense from a tonal perspective. Wonder Woman was set at the tail end of World War I, so while Diana served a beacon of hope for the majority of the movie, she was still in the midst of a bleak and horrific conflict, so the muted colors were fitting. For Wonder Woman 1984, the ‘80s were a flashy decade, so it makes sense why more depth of color would be called for; though now I’m curious why she reverted back to the muted colors by the time the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice rolled around.
It’s also worth remembering that Gal Gadot’s Diana won’t just be wearing her traditional costume in Wonder Woman 1984. At some point, she’ll also don the Golden Eagle suit, though no specific details have been revealed yet for why she breaks out the shiny armor.
What we do know about Wonder Woman 1984 is that Diana Prince, who’s been living among humanity approximately 66 years at this point, will clash with two very different, yet connected opponents: Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Ann Minerva, who will transform into The Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord, a TV informercial mogul who obtains a mysterious source of magic. The sequel will also see Diana reuniting with Chris Pine’s somehow-still-alive Steve Trevor, as well as flash back to her childhood on Themyscira.
Wonder Woman 1984 is slated for October 2, though we here at CinemaBlend will obviously let you know if the sequel gets delayed again. Be sure to look through our DC movies guide to learn what else this corner of the superhero movie market has coming down the pipeline.