How Wonder Woman’s Costume Was Changed For 1984

When we did a suit for Wonder Woman, the first Wonder Woman, we made it slightly a different color, but we also changed quite a lot of the style lines because Patty [Jenkins] wanted to. And so we did, and of course there were multiple versions of the suit that had to be designed as well because in Michael Wilkinson's suit with Zack [Snyder], most of the work was studio work and she didn't really have to perform quite as much as she did in Wonder Woman one. So, obviously then we adapted a lot of things for Wonder Woman one, but by Wonder Woman two, Patty wanted in the same mood as the '80s mood of the film. She wanted the suit to have much more depth of redness and goldness. So we've put in really quite a lot of luscious, almost sweet, you feel like it's really delicious kind of a depth of color to it for the 1984.