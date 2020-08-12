What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Harrison Ford

Air Force One (Netflix)

After his family and the other passengers of his personal jet are taken hostage by hijackers from Communist Russia (led by the always chameleonic Gray Oldman), the President of the United States, who's also a veteran of the Vietnam War, turns out to be the only hope for stopping them.

Why It's A Good Option for Harrison Ford Fans: Director Wolfgang Peterson's Academy Award-nominated action flick Air Force Once is arguably the best plane hijacking thriller to come out in 1997, particularly for a gruffer-than-ever Harrison Ford starring as one Commander in Chief who refuses to negotiate with terrorists.

Stream Air Force One on Netflix here.