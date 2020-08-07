No Big Deal, Just Liam Hemsworth Surfing Sand Dunes While Chris Hemsworth Eggs Him On

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Brothers, and any combination of siblings for that matter, know a good opportunity for mischief. And if you think for a second that Chris and Liam Hemsworth aren’t world champs when it comes to such tomfoolery, then clearly you’ve never been introduced to the men that who starred in the Thor and Hunger Games franchises, respectively. Either scenario is valid, as we’re about to show you Liam surfing down a sand dune, and Chris doing what any good brother would do… film the fallout.