Marvel Shares Mighty Thor Meme Ahead Of Love And Thunder

When it comes to Marvel’s upcoming Phase Four slate, we know there’s a ton to be excited about, but we’re just in the dark about a lot of it at this point. The next set of movies will introduce a ton of new heroes, including the Eternals and Shang-Chi, along with building on the stories for Black Widow, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. Still, the most highly-anticipated of the bunch might just be Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder after the filmmaker redefined the character in Ragnarok, and Marvel is teasing its comic origins. Take a look:
Marvel Unlimited tweeted out this image of Thor Odinson and his partner in crime, The Mighty Thor, and it perfectly encompasses our overeagerness about the franchise. No Jane, there’s no calming thyself down! You're officially going to be wielding the Mjolnir on the big screen in 2022! As announced during last summer’s San Diego Comic Con, Natalie Portman is confirmed to be returning to the Thor films to play The Mighty Thor in the MCU.
It’s a pretty sweet development for Marvel, especially after there were accusations that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster was being sidelined and reduced to a lame love interest in the franchise. In the comic book series that began in 2015, Jane became worthy of wielding the hammer while being treated by breast cancer. Every time she transformed into the Mighty Thor, her body was cleared of all toxins, which was great for her health while she’s the hero, but it also canceled out her chemotherapy.
Taika Waititi is keeping his mouth shut regarding whether Thor: Love and Thunder will adapt Jane Foster’s cancer storyline for the movie. Either way, we’d expect turning Natalie Portman into a superhero this time around is going to be real good. Last time we caught up with Chris Hemsworth’s character in Avengers: Endgame, he didn’t seem up for swinging hammers. Thor gave the Asgardian crown to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and was about ready to board the Milano with the Guardians of the Galaxy.
After feeding into alcoholism, guac and Fortnite obsessions during the events of Avengers: Endgame, it is possible Thor could lose his worthiness, and it could somehow be transferred to Jane Foster. It would be an interesting reverse in dynamics if Jane is the one with the balance of power and Thor is in the need of saving. Who knows? There are a ton of directions the movie could go with. Christian Bale is reportedly playing the villain in a script Taika Waititi calls “insane” but also “very romantic.”
Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to begin filming at the top of next year and hit theaters on February 11, 2022. While we wait, Marvel’s update is a good reminder that we have the comics! Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more Marvel news.