Katherine Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt Welcome First Child, Confirms Brother Patrick

The time has finally come: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together. While the official announcement from the happy couple has not come down the pipeline yet, Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger did confirm the happy news this weekend.
Patrick was caught outside of a market in Santa Barbara on Sunday and had purchased a gift with a pink ribbon – either for mom or for the new little one. He also told ET that both mom and the baby are doing great, noting,
They're doing great -- just got her a little gift.
The baby may have actually been born a couple of days ago, as Patrick Schwarzenegger’s car was allegedly spotted at a hospital in Santa Monica on Friday. Later in the weekend, other members of Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family were spotted visiting the couple at home, including her famous parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Per the outlet, Arnold was even smoking one of his famous cigars as he left, doubtless to celebrate.
This is 30-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger’s first child. Chris Pratt, 41, shares a son, Jack, with his former wife Anna Faris. Jack was born in 2012.
The news comes just a few days after Chris Pratt did take to social media to share a snap of himself and his wife hiking. Of course, Katherine Schwarzenegger looked close to the end of her pregnancy in the photo and he joked about not wanting her to have the baby on the trail. We didn’t know exactly when the baby was due, but as it turns out that “joke” may have been more of a possibility than we initially thought.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June of last year. Pratt has been open that he and his new wife want a whole passel of kids, saying previously he also sees less work as an actor in his future.
The future? Oh. Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life. I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.
Meanwhile, Pratt has been busy at work on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion, which was delayed due to the coronavirus earlier this year. Productions globally seem to be ramping up again and going back to work with new safety precautions in place. But here’s hoping Chris Pratt gets some time at home now that he has a little one to coo over.
We’ll keep you updated if any additional details break, but it’s worth noting Chris Pratt usually focuses his social media on himself, his projects and sometimes outdoor activities. Every once and awhile Jack Pratt pops in, but it’s not a regular activity. I suppose we’ll have to wait and see if Katherine Schwarzenegger feels the same way.