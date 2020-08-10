See Rare Behind-The-Scenes Look At Beyonce Dancing With Sir Carter While Filming Black Is King

View this post on Instagram

Sir Carter flooded in a @giorgioarmani suit In Black Is king pure ice (ice). ???? ???? ???? ???? I’m so grateful for every opportunity @beyonce (The Carter Family) has give me throughout the years. You trust me with your most precious jewels, your children. I love you, and I love the kids more, Thank you. #blackisking #style June 13th 2020 ???? To all sons and daughters. The sun and the moon bows for you. You are the key to the kingdom. “Elegance is not about being noticed it’s about being remembered—Giorgio Armani