Zac Efron Is Returning To Disney For The First Time Since High School Musical

It may seem like it was only yesterday that Zac Efron was being introduced to audiences as the young Troy Bolton in the Disney Channel's High School Musical, but the reality is that was nearly two decades ago, and Efron has grown up a lot since then – taking on more mature and adult roles. Emphasizing this point, he is now prepared to make his big homecoming by starting a new project with Disney, and said project will feature him as a new father.
The executives at Disney+ are presently making moves to create a remake of the classic 1980s comedy Three Men And A Baby, and per The Hollywood Reporter a deal has been struck that will see Zac Efron play one of the titular leads. Writer Will Reichel has been hired to pen the script for the project, though no details about the movie are available beyond that.
Itself a remake of the 1985 French film Three Men and a Cradle, 1987's Three Men And A Baby was directed by Leonard Nimoy and famously brought together Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson as a group of bachelors who see their free lives come to a halt when they are forced to take care of a baby who is the progeny of one of them. The comedy was the biggest hit of the year when it came out, and it was followed by a 1990 sequel titled Three Men and a Little Lady.
There were plans in the works for years to have Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson reunite for a years-later sequel titled Three Men And A Bride, but one can make the assumption that the existence of this new reboot starring Zac Efron takes that idea off the table.
Now, of course, the big question lingering is who Disney+ will hire to play the other two main roles opposite Zac Efron. There is definitely no shortage of 30-year-old actors to choose from in current Hollywood, so it will be interesting to see what direction the project goes in if not just because it will tell us a fair amount of what to expect from the new take.
Disney+'s Three Men And A Baby is currently looking for a director, but once that job is done it's possible that the streaming film could come together pretty quickly. The only upcoming feature that Zac Efron presently has on his schedule is the based-on-a-true-story dramedy King Of The Jungle, which is being developed by Focus writer/directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.
The only upcoming feature that Zac Efron presently has on his schedule is the based-on-a-true-story dramedy King Of The Jungle, which is being developed by Focus writer/directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.