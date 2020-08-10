Zac Efron Is Returning To Disney For The First Time Since High School Musical

Itself a remake of the 1985 French film Three Men and a Cradle, 1987's Three Men And A Baby was directed by Leonard Nimoy and famously brought together Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson as a group of bachelors who see their free lives come to a halt when they are forced to take care of a baby who is the progeny of one of them. The comedy was the biggest hit of the year when it came out, and it was followed by a 1990 sequel titled Three Men and a Little Lady.