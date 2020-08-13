Midnight Sun: 10 Things We Learned From Edward's Perspective Of Twilight

The following article contains SPOILERS for Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun. You’ve been warned – quench your thirst for the book’s details below at your own risk!

It’s finally here. Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun has hit bookshelves over a decade after we first anticipated the novel’s release and the Twilight fandom is still pulsating with warm blood in our veins. A lot may have changed since many of us first cracked open a Twilight book (or first laid our eyes on the leaked twelve chapters of Midnight Sun). With the fifth book out, we finally have many of our questions about Edward Cullen’s perspective of the iconic teen romance answered. Let’s sink our fangs into all the sparkly things we learned about the series only Edward’s side of the story could shed light on: