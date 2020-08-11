Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Divorce Takes Turn As She Calls For Judge's Removal

Furthermore, Angelina Jolie’s filing claims that Anne Kiley “actively advocated for Judge Ouderkirk’s financial interests in moving — over the opposing party’s opposition — to have his appointment (and his ability to continue to receive fees) extended in a high profile case.” The filing goes on to say that it doubts John Ouderkirk’s ability to remain impartial, and while Jolie’s attorneys sought to privately get Ouderkirk to disqualify himself, supposedly Brad Pitt’s side have insisted he stay on the case. Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, said the following in an email to AP: