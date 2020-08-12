Moana Star Auli'i Cravalho’s New Netflix Trailer All Together Now Is Here, And Yes She Sings

Leave a Comment
Auli'i Cravalho jumped from obscurity to Disney Princess levels of fame thanks to Moana, but the actress has shown her range with a variety of different roles since then. However, one thing that has remained near constant is that, since Cravalho can sing, it would be insane not to put her in a role where she can show that off. Netflix is many things, but crazy is not one of them. The first trailer for Netflix's new movie, All Together Now is here, and Auli'i Cravalho even sings in the trailer.
Based on the novel Sorta Like a Rock Star, All Together Now sees Auli'i Cravalho as a high school student named Amber who has a gift for music and an endless optimism. However, her life is not as positive as she makes it seem. Check out the new trailer below.
In the new All Together Now trailer we see that Auli'i Cravalho's Amber is dealing with homelessness while trying to get through school. The story, from all appearances, isn't so much about her overcoming that particular hurdle, so much as it will be about her finding the strength to accept help from others. All this will happen alongside Amber's chance to follow a musical dream, which is where the singing comes in.
This is one of those trailers that seems to give away most of what happens in the movie. Most major plot beats appear to be revealed. But at the same time, this isn't the sort of movie where those details are all that important. If All Together Now is engaging enough then the audience is going to want to go along for the ride and see how the story gets where it's going even if they largely know where it will all end.
In addition to Auli'i Cravalho the trailer is filled with some other familiar faces. Fans of Marvel's Runaways will recognize Rhenzy Feliz as Ty. Fred Armisen appears as the teacher of our core group of students. But the best appearance in the trailer has to be the great Carol Burnett. Any excuse to see the comedy legend again is a worthy one.
All Together Now is directed by Brett Haley who has a history with character-driven stories like his previous efforts All the Bright Places, as well as a history with musically themed films like Hearts Beat Loud. He recently was revealed as the director for Summer Loving, the planned Grease prequel film.
Auli'i Cravalho is a clear talent who is worth seeing pretty much anyplace she shows up. All Together Now looks like it will scratch an itch for movie fans looking for a heartwarming story that might include a good cry.
All Together Now debuts on Netflix August 28.