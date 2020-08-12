Blockbuster Returned To Twitter, And People Are Losing It

If you’re a film buff who actively sought out new and old movies between the late ‘80s and the early 2000s, then Blockbuster Video was more than likely a part of your routine. Most can remember paying a visit to the video store after work or school to pick up the movie or game of their choosing. Of course, the chain has since dissolved, with only one store left standing. However, in a surprising development, Blockbuster has returned to social media through Twitter, and the internet has a lot of feelings about it.