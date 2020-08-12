Following The Invisible Man, Elisabeth Moss Has Found Her Next Blumhouse Movie

By adding Mrs. March to her schedule, Elisabeth Moss is on fire and working harder than ever. This year, it was also announced that she’ll be playing a serial killer in a TV show called Candy. On top of that, she will be an executive producer and star of the Apple+ original series entitled Shining Girls, a story set in Depression-era Chicago about a portal that goes to different time periods. So get ready to see a lot more of Elisabeth Moss.