Chris Hemsworth Face Swap Imagines His Hulk Hogan, And I Can't Look Away

Having said that, when you try to see past the weirdness of the digital creation, you can certainly see Chris Hemsworth as Hulk Hogan here. The actor likely will do a more than passible portrayal of the man from a strictly visual standpoint. The real question, and one I've had from the beginning, is whether Hemsworth will really be able to channel to the wrestling persona of Hogan, which is incredibly over the top, but also very specific. Hemsworth has said he's putting in more work to get bulked up to play the Hulkster than he normally does to play Thor, but even Hemsworth admits that the attitude is a whole different matter.