Chris Hemsworth Face Swap Imagines His Hulk Hogan, And I Can't Look Away

Leave a Comment
Chris Hemsworth is set to play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic and while the guy who plays Thor feels like the right choice to portray the guy who played Thunderlips, Hulk Hogan is such a unique individual that the question of what somebody else playing the part will actually look like is one worth asking. Can Chris Hemsworth really pull off playing Hulk Hogan? Well, somebody has tried to give us a glimpse of what Hulk Hemsworth might actually look like and the result is...well you sort of just need to see it.
Wrestling industry writer Ryan Satin has posed a short clip that uses the Reface App to put Chris Hemsworth's face on Hulk Hogan's body, putting the actor into a variety of moments from the Hulkster's wrestling and film careers. There's certainly a good amount of "uncanny valley" here, as these apps are never completely perfect, but if you can look past that, this sort of works, I guess. Give it a look yourself and see what you think.
Having actors play real people is always strange because, while sometimes you get an actor who just transforms into the role and could actually pass for the real deal, most of the time there's a noticeable difference. In fact, when Chris Hemsworth actually does look transform into Hulk Hogan, he'll probably look less like the actual man than he does here, and thus he'll look significantly less disconcerting.
Having said that, when you try to see past the weirdness of the digital creation, you can certainly see Chris Hemsworth as Hulk Hogan here. The actor likely will do a more than passible portrayal of the man from a strictly visual standpoint. The real question, and one I've had from the beginning, is whether Hemsworth will really be able to channel to the wrestling persona of Hogan, which is incredibly over the top, but also very specific. Hemsworth has said he's putting in more work to get bulked up to play the Hulkster than he normally does to play Thor, but even Hemsworth admits that the attitude is a whole different matter.
This isn't the only concept of what Chris Hemsworth will look like as Hulk Hogan. Artist BossLogic did a rending as well, which it has to be said, is the most toned version of Hulk Hogan the world has ever seen.
While Chris Hemsworth becoming Hulk Hogan won't be a simple transformation, it will likely be a worthy one. Terry Bollea has certainly had a life of note, and as such, a biopic that deals with everything the man went through both in and out of the ring certainly has the potential to be riveting. The new movie has yet to begin production but is set to debut on Netflix.