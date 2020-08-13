Robert Pattinson And Tom Holland Have A New Netflix Movie And It Looks Terrifying

While I will admit I'm not usually looking for particularly dark stories in my movies these days, the world is full of enough of that, there's something drawing me in about The Devil All the Time. Perhaps it's seeing Tom Holland play a role so far from what I am used to seeing. Based on the plot synopsis his character of Arvin is focused on trying to protect his family from the various evils that are surrounding them, but at the same time, Arvin doesn't appear entirely innocent himself. When the character is given a gun at the beginning of the trailer it's difficult to tell if he truly doesn't like it, or if he's simply afraid of what it might mean for him.