How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Divorce Is Being Impacted By Modern Family Split

Yet, according to the new filing from Angelina Jolie’s team (via Page Six), the judge had also been a part of far more recent cases, including the 2018 high profile divorce of Modern Family's Steve Levitan and his wife Krista. While Levitan worked a as a co-creator and producer on the ABC comedy, his divorce dragged on for quite a while given Levitan is a successful producer in Hollywood and there was a lot of money on the table and differences over who got the money had to be hashed out. The divorce went on for two years and was seemingly settled, but according to what Angelina Jolie's lawyer found, their divorce is still ongoing in 2020 with Judge John W. Ouderkirk and the lawyers Pitt hired being involved.