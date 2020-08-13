Wait, Stephenie Meyer Has Two More Twilight Books In The Works?

Leave a Comment
After almost 10 years in the shadows, Stephenie Meyer has come back and sparkling for her highly-anticipated fifth Twilight novel, Midnight Sun, which was finally released last week. The novel has instantly raced to the bestseller charts, currently holding at No. 1 on Amazon's Best Sellers and surpassing one million copies sold. The author has now revealed she may not be through with her iconic vampire franchise yet either. In her words:
There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write. I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new.
Meyer teased two more Twilight books could be coming during an online event for US chain Books-A-Million, per The Guardian. This news may come as a surprise to Twilight fans since the author previously said the only Twilight book she’d consider writing is "three paragraphs on my blog saying which of the characters died.” Yikes! Back in 2013, Meyer also told Variety that her vampire-bitten world was “not a happy place to be.”
It was after the success of her four Twilight books and at the height of the book and movie craze in 2008 that the bulk of the work on Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun was written, until a draft of over a third of the book was leaked online without the author’s knowledge. The author decided to pull the release of Edward’s POV of Twilight until its surprise release finally this summer.
These two new mysterious Twilight books Stephenie Meyer has written outlines for could very well be spinoffs or prequels for the series, considering Meyer recently said this to the NY Times:
This is it for Edward. Writing from his point of view makes me extra anxious. And the experience of writing this book was not a super pleasant one. So no, I wouldn’t want to do that — especially given that New Moon would just be a nightmare of depression and emptiness. I think this gives you enough of a sense of what it’s like to be Edward that you could go and look at the other books and you would know what’s going on in his head.
With this in mind, Stephenie Meyer’s potential plans for more Twilight books is especially exciting news because she could be focusing on an entirely new aspect of the world she has built. Prequels about the Cullen family before they settled into Forks? The Volturi? Other vampire clans? A sequel about Bella and Reneesme’s life as immortals? Werewolves? A completely new narrative? There’s a ton of possibilities here.
She previously wrote a Twilight novella in 2010 to accompany Eclipse called The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner. Besides Twilight, Meyer wrote The Host, which received a 2013 movie adaptation and The Chemist in 2016. Meyer’s recent words do come with the caveat that she is not planning to jump straight into writing them, because she’d like to dive into another project first.
With the interest in Twilight peaking with the release of Midnight Sun, you’d think she’d want to strike while the iron is hot? Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on Twilight and other franchises.