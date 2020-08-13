Alamo Drafthouse Responds To Accusations Of Sexual Harassment, Poor Working Conditions

Most of the stories that recently went public focused on the company’s Kansas City location, and there is a lot of clear anger from those who spoke both on and off the record. There are far too many allegations to recount here, but there are some central themes that do emerge. “Every time” it rained, the sewage system reportedly overflowed, and employees were allegedly ordered to put on rubber boots and clean it up. Employees were forced to climb up multiple flights of stairs in order to deliver food and were not allowed to use elevators, even if they had injuries. A revolving door of general managers came through, some of whom reportedly belittled employees publicly until they cried. One higher end manager reportedly asked several female employees if they would participate in threesomes with him and his wife.