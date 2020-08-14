How Jimmy Fallon Made Joseph Gordon-Levitt Cry After Becoming A Dad Himself

Now that’s adorable. Joseph Gordon-Levitt has two sons who are five and three years old, respectively, and Fallon has young daughters who are around five and six. JGL is still figuring out what it means to be a dad, and the Apple TV+ doc that Jimmy Fallon appeared in really got him in the feels. We don’t hear celebrity fathers gush about their roles as fathers, so the pair getting a little emotional together about their kids just makes us love them more. You can check out the full Jimmy Fallon interview below: