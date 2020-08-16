New Report Alleges Netflix’s Daisy Coleman Complained About Stalker On The Day Of Her Suicide

According to People, Daisy Coleman filed a harassment complaint hours before her suicide. The alleged harassment reportedly began in December and had been documented by Coleman in social media posts that could only be viewed by friends and followers. In the social media posts, which People was able to view, Coleman claims the police knew of her complaints of stalking and harassment. The trade is currently withholding the identity of the man Coleman claimed was harassing her, and also that his identity could not be confirmed.