See What Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner Could Look like As Supergirl In The DCEU

Over the past decade, the comic book genre has become the most powerful force in the film world. And as such, there are a variety of franchises and shared universes for actors to join. Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner notably played Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, but it looks like that franchise officially ended after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. And now we can see what Turner might look like as Supergirl in the DC Extended Universe.
The DCEU is an ever changing place, with seemingly endless narrative possibilities. There are a ton of characters that haven't joined the shared universe yet, including Superman's cousin Supergirl. There's currently no indication as to when Henry Cavill will return to play the Man of Steel, but now we can see what Sophie Turner might look like as Kara Danvers aka Supergirl. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Sophie Turner has already done plenty of genre work in her career as an actress, but seeing her as a super strong Kryptonian is next level exciting. Because who doesn't want to see the Queen of the North kick ass and fly through the air?
The above piece of fan art comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist ApexForm. They've got a clear interest in superhero movies, and often renders fan casting and theories into stunning reality. The image of Sophie Turner as Supergirl is no exception, and is sure to increase any anticipation or hype around this possible casting choice.
Sophie Turner looks thoroughly badass as Supergirl in the image, and is showing flying above planet Earth. The costume closely resembles the one Henry Cavill wore throughout his time in the DCEU, made from the same material. But Supergirl is given a skirt and tights rather than pants. Additionally, Turner's eyes are glowing, showing off the heat vision that Kryptonians have once being fueled by Earth's Sun.
Sophie Turner seems like a great choice to play Supergirl, although she'll have some big shoes to fill thanks to Melissa Benoist tenure as Kara on The CW's Supergirl. Still, smart money says that Warner Bros. and the DCEU would recast if the character eventually joins the greater DC Extended Universe. And given Turner's experience as a superhero and following from Game of Thrones, she'd seemingly be a great fit to play Superman's cousin.
If Supergirl joins the DCEU, it seem the most logical for that to happen with the return of Henry Cavill's Superman. Cavill played the Man of Steel in three DC blockbusters (four if you include the upcoming Snyder Cut), but there's been no indication as to if/when he'll return to the shared universe. Cavill has expressed interest in playing Superman again, so perhaps that'll happen with his character's cousin in tow.
