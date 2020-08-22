11 Awesome POC Side Characters From Movies Who Deserve Their Own Spinoff

Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) - Fast And Furious Franchise

Another beloved character originating from a group of heroic outlaws is Leticia Ortiz, or “Letty” for short, who has, arguably, had it the worst of anyone in the Fast of Furious cast. From being assumed as murdered by a deadly explosion that actually gave her severe amnesia to watching her own husband, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), blackmailed into working against their close-knit crew, I would not be surprised if things actually went better for her if she went solo for a bit. If Hobbs & Shaw is any indication that a spin-off from this high-octane action franchise can work, Michelle Rodruiguez’s nearly two decades as the fearless street racer should be more than enough evidence that she deserves to be the next one in line, which even Diesel seems to agree with.