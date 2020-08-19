Mulan’s Director Reveals One Of Her Favorite Moments In New Video Ahead Of Disney+ Release

Mulan having Donnie Yen on board is a huge win for the epic since he has been wielding swords for movie roles since the ‘90s in martial arts films, and having shown off his skillset in the Ip Man franchise and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story more recently. As Niki Caro tells it, some of his moves as Commander Tung were so slick that the director decided to film it again in slow motion in order for the camera to be able to keep up.