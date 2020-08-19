DC FanDome Split Into Two Days So Start Adjusting Your Schedules

The Hall of Heroes always was going to have movie panels, and that will stay the same. If you want to see Patty Jenkins and her Wonder Woman 1984 cast, or James Gunn and his The Suicide Squad ensemble, they will still be in the Hall of Heroes on Saturday, August 22. The same goes for The Flash, The Batman, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is expected to show off its newest trailer. (We can’t say first trailer because this puppy had footage presentations back in 2017!)