Wait, Did Tenet Footage Already Get Leaked Online?

Tenet will start releasing in internationally on August 26, while other countries (including the US), won’t be able to see the film until September 3. And Japan won’t receive the movie until the week after that. This release method, paired with the growing demand for the flick, could ultimately lead some to pirate it. Luckily, Warner Bros. is taking steps to curve the practice, and it looks the studio has already had to put these measures to use.