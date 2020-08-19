Beekeeping's A New Hollywood Trend And Even Chris Hemsworth's All Over It

During the global pandemic, a lot of us have found ourselves stuck at home with not a lot to do. For most of us, that means catching up on all the movies and television that you keep meaning to watch but never have the time to do. Others, who maybe have wanted to keep a bit more active, may have picked up a new hobby or revisited an old one that they'd stopped doing. One, perhaps surprising, hobby that's seeing a noticeable boost right now, especially among celebrities who find themselves at home instead of onset, is beekeeping. Chris Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Samuel L. Jackson are just a few of the people who have their own hives.