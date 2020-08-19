The Rock Shares A Lovely Tribute On One-Year Anniversary Of Marriage

In the post, Dwayne Johnson recalled how during their wedding, Lauren Hashian wrote and sang an original song titled “Step Into A Love Like This,” which is the song that also plays over the video. He expressed how lucky and grateful he is to have an amazing woman by his side. Though they only recently married, Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have been together for over a decade. He stated a few years back that he was going to marry her earlier but they got pregnant with their second child and decided to put it on hold until the timing was right.