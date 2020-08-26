Spider-Man: Far From Home: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The MCU Movie

A little over a year ago, Spider-Man: Far From Home, the most recent addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), swung its way into theaters. The final installment in Phase 3, which was released a few short months after the climactic Avengers: Endgame, it's easy to write off the friendly neighborhood superhero's latest big-screen adventure as merely an epilogue for this gigantic cinematic enterprise's current iteration. But Spidey's standalone story was entertaining in its own right, particularly with another winning Tom Holland performance as the titular web-shooter and Jake Gyllenhaal's welcomed addition as Mysterio.

There are always a ton of spinning wheels in motion whenever you make a humongous Marvel movie. Far From Home is no exception. If you want to explore easter eggs, interesting production tidbits, and other fun behind-the-scenes facts about the making of this MCU blockbuster, here's what you should know about this Spider-Man sequel.