Christopher Nolan Reveals Travis Scott's Connection To Tenet

Throughout a good portion of his movie-making career, Christopher Nolan has worked with composer Hans Zimmer to create his movie scores. Tenet is a break from that tradition with Christopher Nolan teaming up with Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson, instead. And in a surprise move, he’s also recruited rapper Travis Scott to help out and now Christopher Nolan has revealed his connection to the project.
According to GQ, Travis Scott spoke a bit about his involvement with the mind-bending thriller set to release this fall. He’s been tasked with writing a track for the movie. However, when they reached out to Christopher Nolan, he had much more to stay about how Travis Scott is involved. Here’s what he said:
His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle. His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.
Wow, that’s high praise coming from a visionary filmmaker like Christopher Nolan. Picking Travis Scott to work on a track for the Tenet soundtrack does feel like it’s coming out of left field for the director, but he’s sometimes made similarly odd choices in the past that have paid off. So it’s exciting to see what Travis Scott will bring to the table.
Travis Scott’s song for Tenet will reportedly be called “The Plan,” and is described as a “brain-liquefying trip through time and space.” This will be the first time Travis Scott has written music for a movie; the famous rapper has primarily worked on his own albums. The song is set to land this Friday.
Supposedly, Travis Scott has also had the pleasure of seeing the film. When asked to describe it, he struggled to do so, saying “I can't even explain it. You literally just have to watch it. It's very fire.” And that fire rises as Tenet’s release is hotly approaching. While it saw a great many delays due to current events, it has taken the unprecedented strategy of releasing internationally first before hitting US theaters. It’s scheduled to release in US theaters on September 3rd.
Travis Scott isn’t the only one to get an early screening of Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending spy thriller. Those claiming to have seen it in IMAX at a private screening say it’s a “beautifully filmed, beautifully made, wonderful movie.” So, if you weren’t excited already, get excited.
It’ll be interesting to see how much Travis Scott’s track ends up in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. It’s hard to recall Christopher Nolan ever using a rap, rock, or any kind of pop song in one of his movies. But with the praise he gave Travis Scott’s work, I’ll add it to the list of things I’m patiently waiting to experience when the movie finally releases.