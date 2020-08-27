8 Great Anime Movies Available Streaming

Spirited Away (HBO Max)

Arguably Hayao Miyazaki’s best film, 2001’a Spirited Away is essentially a story about growing up. It's all set to some bizarre, Miyazaki-esque imagery that features an old woman with a massive head, a floating spirit with a mask, and little toad people.

But the abstract imagery adds to this beautifully told story about a girl who moves to a new town only to find her parents transformed into pigs. The film won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and was, for a time, the highest grossing Japanese movie ever. You really can’t go wrong with Spirited Away. It’s a masterpiece.

Stream it on HBO Max.