Margot Robbie Explains How Harley Quinn Is Different In The Suicide Squad

Leave a Comment
While the first Suicide Squad movie was a financial success, it was critically panned. However, what most people could agree with was that Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn was the real star. And while most of the anti-hero team has been swapped out for the new James Gunn directed sequel, The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie and Harley Quinn will be back. Having said that, Margot Robbie makes it sound like we'll see a somewhat different Harley in the new movie. One that we haven't really seen before.
In response to a fan question posted to Twitter ahead of this weekend's DC Fandome event, Margot Robbie says that The Suicide Squad will reveal new sides to Harley Quinn because the situation that Harley will find herself in, and the people she'll be in that situation with, will cause her to respond in ways we've never seen before. According to Robbie...
I always have such a ball playing Harley Quinn. Every time I’ve done it I’ve learned new things about her, and this movie is no different. When Harleys put in different group of people and put in a different place you're going to see different aspects of her personality come out depending on how she feels about those people and what she’s doing. You get to see a new side of Harley again and she’s in a new group of people, a big group of people. And it’s insane, as always. It’s crazy fun.
As Margot Robbie points out, The Suicide Squad has a massive group of people involved. The cast list seemingly goes on forever. And almost all of them are new to the franchise. We don't even know for sure who everybody is even playing, so it's essentially impossible to even guess what we're in for.
Margot Robbie says that Harley's reaction to The Suicide Squad is based on how she feels about the other characters as well as the mission the team will be going on. While the first Suicide Squad saw everybody more or less unite behind the mission, despite the fact everybody was forced into it (that's sort of the deal with the Suicide Squad) it will be interesting to see how things differ this time around. Will Harley actually embrace this mission? Will there be members of the team that simply do not get along at all? There are all sorts of interesting dynamics that could develop.
We'll probably get something of an idea of how all the pieces fit together in The Suicide Squad this weekend during DC Fandome. The Suicide Squad is currently just about one year away, and while there's going to be plenty of post-production work left to do, one expects we'll get a little bit of footage and some details about the story. Just enough to start to get people excited. And that footage will probably include more than a little Harley Quinn.