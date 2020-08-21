Margot Robbie Explains How Harley Quinn Is Different In The Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie says that Harley's reaction to The Suicide Squad is based on how she feels about the other characters as well as the mission the team will be going on. While the first Suicide Squad saw everybody more or less unite behind the mission, despite the fact everybody was forced into it (that's sort of the deal with the Suicide Squad) it will be interesting to see how things differ this time around. Will Harley actually embrace this mission? Will there be members of the team that simply do not get along at all? There are all sorts of interesting dynamics that could develop.